Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,920 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,755. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

