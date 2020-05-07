Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $19.61 Million Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,619 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,614,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Workday as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $8,716,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $8.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.98. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

