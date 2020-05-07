Needham & Company LLC Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $50.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Peloton from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Shares of PTON opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

