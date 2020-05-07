Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $218,058.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,253,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,852 shares of company stock worth $1,069,496. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $166,010,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth $193,748,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after buying an additional 4,955,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

