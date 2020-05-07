Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price

Media stories about Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cognizant Technology Solutions earned a media sentiment score of -2.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the information technology service provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Cognizant Technology Solutions’ score:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 1,436,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,741. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

