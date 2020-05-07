Negative Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Share Price

News coverage about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of Wipro stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 58,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,781. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

