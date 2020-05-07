Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $335,680.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,684,095.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,770 shares of company stock worth $6,976,894 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 166.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 134,632 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

