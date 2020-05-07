Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Earning Extremely Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) has trended extremely positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Newmont Goldcorp earned a news impact score of 4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Newmont Goldcorp’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:NEM traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.91. 634,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

