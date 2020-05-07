NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

