NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.78-15.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.28-11.28 billion.NINTENDO LTD/ADR also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 15.78-15.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 529,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.62. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

