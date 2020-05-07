NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.78-15.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.28-11.28 billion.NINTENDO LTD/ADR also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 15.78-15.78 EPS.

NTDOY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

