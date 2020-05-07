Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NIO worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. NIO’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

