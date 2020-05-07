Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nlight from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 829,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $644.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 2.66.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,290 shares of company stock worth $125,716 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Nlight by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nlight in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nlight by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

