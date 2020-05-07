Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Noah worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Noah by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

