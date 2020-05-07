NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 135.7% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $107,657.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.32 or 0.03450596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00055785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00031960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001633 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

