Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR1.24-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.37-1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,436. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

