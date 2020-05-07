Novavax (NVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $17.95. 2,432,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Novavax from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

