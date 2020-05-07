Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVO. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

