Nu Skin Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,673% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 698,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

