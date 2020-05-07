NuBits 24-Hour Volume Tops $116.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $643,377.10 and approximately $116.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.02124121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00173658 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

