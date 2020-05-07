NuShares Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $789,507.56 and approximately $52.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004822 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

