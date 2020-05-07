Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 332,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.