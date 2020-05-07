NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,485 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after buying an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,251. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

