Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

News articles about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Occidental Petroleum’s analysis:

OXY traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,993,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,792,796. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

