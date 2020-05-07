ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $320,399.79 and $68,905.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027586 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 256.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000915 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00032492 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,939.41 or 0.99897815 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00069000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

