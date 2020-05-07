Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPI. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

