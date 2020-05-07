Oppenheimer Raises Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $101.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.44. 2,206,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.97. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,911 shares of company stock worth $799,888. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

