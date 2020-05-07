Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

PZZA opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.60, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

