Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.09% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

ATNX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Athenex stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 30,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,092. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $771.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang bought 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Athenex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Athenex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

