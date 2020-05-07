Origin Sport Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 78.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

