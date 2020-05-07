OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 90.66%. The company had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The firm has a market cap of $329.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

