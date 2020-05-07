OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Scotiabank

OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,577. OTCMKTS:PIRGF has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04.

About OTCMKTS:PIRGF

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

