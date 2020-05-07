Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 539,295 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.67% of Owens Corning worth $153,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 241,428 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 839,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

