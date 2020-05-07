Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen Acquires 3,000 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,305.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curt Alan Christianssen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 12,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $40,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 7,264 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,211.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 534 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764.70.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 168 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

