Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) versus Community Bank System (OTCMKTS:CBU) Head to Head Comparison

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 26.82% 9.20% 1.51% Pacific Valley Bank 18.04% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Bank System and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bank System currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Community Bank System’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and Pacific Valley Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $616.35 million 4.93 $169.06 million $3.29 17.76 Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 1.87 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Pacific Valley Bank on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

