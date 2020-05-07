Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Price Target Raised to $1.00

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

PDPYF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 142,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,475. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 77.24%.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

