Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.77% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 13,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Painted Pony Energy has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

About Painted Pony Energy

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.