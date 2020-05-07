Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to $28.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.25 to $28.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,920. Painted Pony Energy has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

