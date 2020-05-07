Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $72.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.81. 1,441,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,673. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.91. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,163 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

