Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Paramount Group worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Paramount Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

