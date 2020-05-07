Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 369,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.68. 1,371,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.