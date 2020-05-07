Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises about 3.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,313,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 235,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 166,592 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 194,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 249,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

