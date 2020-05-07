Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,116,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.33. The company had a trading volume of 320,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,030. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

