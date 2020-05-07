Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $25.71 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 611,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,709,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

