Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $7.87 Million in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 3.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 2.56% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QEFA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6,897.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 432,839 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 96,980 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 233,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.42. 72,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.