Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 19,054 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 3.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after buying an additional 189,409 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 46,029 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after buying an additional 168,873 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 486,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

