Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 342,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,869. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

