Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,965. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

