Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,182 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 472,019 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28.

