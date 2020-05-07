Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $150.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.30.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $17.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,473,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

